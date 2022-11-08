-
Correlations a thing of the past.
-
Usd longs continue to be unwound.
-
Midterm elections on the horizon.
-
Crypto caught in the crossfire of a playground squabble or is it more serious?
Well we are in full Q4 trading mode. Correlations have broken down and we are seeing liquidation in USD long positions at the same time as US yields are ticking higher and stocks are languishing. This makes it tough and frankly, unless we see significant news, it is likely to remain a disjointed market for a while. Looking for value in the medium term is the name of the game in these types of markets combined with smaller risk. We remain steadfast in our belief that the Euro will remain on the backfoot in the medium term as will the once proud Pound. Timing is key and scaling into shorts above parity in EUR/USD, 1.1500 in GBP/USD and towards parity in Eur/Chf are our favourite trades still into year end unless anything material changes, which it hasn't yet.
Today our American cousins head to the polls to vote in the US midterm elections. The republicans look set to gain control of one or more chambers of Congress. Perversely this is seen as good for the markets but I suspect the rally will be confined to 2-5% at this stage. News that our old friend the Donald will make an announcement next week ( likely announcing a run at the top job in 2024) should give us something else to look forward to! The crypto picture has deteriorated rapidly overnight as the FTX story won’t go away. ETH and BTC both fell circa 8% in Asia before bouncing back a little and Sol has borne the brunt of the damage. FTT broke below the 22 USD line in the sand and sits comfortably below it amidst heavy liquidation. How this story plays out is not for me to speculate but for now I have walked away from short term ETH longs on the break back below 1520. Once the water calms - if it calms - ETH remains my risk rally play of choice, but the risks are too skewed for me at the moment.
