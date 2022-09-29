-
BOE Steps in to Clean Up the Mess.
-
Squeeze on Yields.
-
USD Longs Endure Nasty Squeeze.
Where to start? A quietish morning was rudely interrupted by the Bank of England deciding, 24 hours after it said it would wait for its next policy meeting, to intervene in the markets to shore up the bond market.
It announced and bought long term gilts in an ongoing operation to calm the markets amid rumours of pension funds in danger of being margin called. This is a complete turn around from a bank that was planning to unwind its QE programme and that has now been pushed back to next month (and likely further IMO). What a damning indictment of the UK governments new economic package but one that was frankly needed. Our new Prime Minister has been doing a fine impression of Do Kwon and has yet to be seen nor heard. This will change this morning as she is slated to appear on various broadcasters, so expect more turmoil as she simply can’t/won’t roll back policy yet.
The USD went on a wild ride yesterday with cable at the helm. GBP traded from 1.0650 to 1.0840 then down to 1.0540 before a late move to 1.0900 left everyone hiding under their desks. The late move saw Euro rally 200 points and even USD Yen give back a cent. Global yield markets all took a tumble in sympathy with the UK intervention which sparked the move and even saw equities have their first real rally in 7 sessions. Overnight the USD weakness has been somewhat eroded leaving us mid recent ranges at the open.
Correction or turn is the simple question? Well for me not a lot has changed barring the market will be more cautious in getting carried away at these levels. I cautioned against adding into the lows yesterday and I will heed to the same advice today. The trends remain unchanged. Timing remains key and I expect more volatility to be the main theme over the next few trading sessions rather than huge directional moves.
Crypto remains a side show in this environment with little change to recent ranges or tactics. I still like higher as the next significant move as long as 17,500 and 1150 can broadly hold. The move is still on hold though as we wait for these boring old Trad Fi markets to sort themselves out!
BCB Group comprises BCB Prime Services Ltd (UK), BCB Payments Ltd (UK), BCB Digital Ltd (UK) and BCB Prime Services (Switzerland) LLC. BCB Payments Ltd is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, no. 807377, under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 as an Authorised Payment Institution. BCB Prime Services (Switzerland) LLC, a company incorporated under the laws of the Swiss Confederation in the canton of Neuchâtel with business identification number CHE-415.135.958, is an SRO member of VQF, an officially recognized self-regulatory organization (SRO) according to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act. This update: 14 Oct 2020. The information contained in this document should not be relied upon by investors or any other persons to make financial decisions. It is gathered from various sources and should not be construed as guidance. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation of an offer, or an inducement to buy or sell digital assets or any equivalents or any security or investment product of any kind either generally or in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. The views expressed in this document about the markets, market participants and/or digital assets accurately reflect the views of BCB Group. While opinions stated are honestly held, they are not guarantees, should not be relied on and are subject to change. The information or opinions provided should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. This document may contain statements about expected or anticipated future events and financial results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation and regulatory actions, competitive and general economic factors and conditions and the occurrence of unexpected events. Past performance of the digital asset markets or markets in their derivative instruments is not a viable indication of future performance with actual results possibly differing materially from those stated herein. We will not be responsible for any losses incurred by a client as a result of decisions made based on any information provided.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 0.9800 after US inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 0.9800 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 6.2% in August but the stronger-than-expected core reading didn't allow the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD rebounds from daily lows, reclaims 1.1100
GBP/USD fell to a fresh daily low below 1.1030 but managed to reverse its direction and climbed above 1.1100 during the American trading hours on Friday. The pair remains on track to snap a two-week losing streak despite having suffered heavy losses earlier in the week.
Gold extends daily rally beyond $1,670
Gold preserved its bullish momentum and rose above $1,670 after the mixed inflation data from the US on Friday. The benchmark 10-year yield is down more than 2% as markets look to wrap up the third quarter, fueling XAU/USD's daily rally.
Shiba Eternity download day the biggest bullish catalyst in SHIB history?
Shytoshi Kusama, the project lead for Shiba Inu, has dropped a teaser about Shiba Eternity games for the SHIB community. Proponents expect the launch of the collectible card game to be a bullish catalyst for Shiba Inu price.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: We are teetering on the brink
Equity markets remain at the precipice of a technical collapse, which we examine in the weekly long-term chart below. The overall picture remains one of nervousness ahead of the upcoming Q3 earnings season.