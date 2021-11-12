The USD looks set for one last push higher with patterns lining up in all the USD majors.
The medium-term to long-term bias is still for higher levels but we have a major barrier on the DXY at 95.37. The trend is your friend until the trend is over.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1450 amid US dollar strength Premium
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1450, sitting at the levels last seen in July 2020. The US dollar remains firmer amid the uptick in the Treasury yields, as the Fed speculation continues to play out after stronger US CPI. Fedspeak, US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed Premium
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.
Gold consolidates above $1,850 ahead of US data Premium
Gold snaps six-day uptrend but stays on course to post the biggest weekly gains since May. Market sentiment dwindles, DXY tracks US Treasury yields to grind higher around the multi-day top. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures, China headlines will be in focus.
Shiba Inu on-chain activity explodes as research connects Vitalik Buterin to SHIB developers
$5.6 billion in SHIB has been traded in the past 24 hours across exchanges. Bricks Buster, a mobile game, burns SHIB through ad revenue to reduce Shiba Inu's circulating supply. Analysts expect Shiba Inu is ready to make an explosive move and resume its uptrend.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.