Share:

Markets

US equities were weaker Tuesday, S&P down 0.6%.US10yr yields are up 3bps to 3.53%, but 2yr yields, the key Fed rate proxy, were up 7bps to 4.08% as investors digested the June FOMC implication of the latest round of economic data, the hawkish Fed speakers while remaining on headline watch amid the debt-ceiling standoff.

US House Leader McCarthy on debt ceiling meeting (with President Biden) "was a little more productive." A notable shift in tone compared to previous remarks, but the US President also announced he would cut short a pending Asia trip to continue negotiations. Does this raise the chance of a deal by June 1?

Unfortunately, the standoff has forced traders to keep one foot on the gas and one foot on the brake causing markets to spin wheels this week.

Core retail sales rebounded in April, suggesting consumer spending is holding up despite high borrowing costs and tighter borrowing standards. And the solid data series hints that the June FOMC debate is centring around " Check or Raise," with certainly no hint of an early Fold.

Fed Mester and William reiterated their views that inflation is too high, but now seemingly flipping from dovish to a more hawkish take on the economy, Fed Goolsbee "Doesn't know" if Fed has put in enough restraint, service inflation "more persistent" than thought. "Far too premature" to talk about cuts.

Asia FX

The USD has staged a modest rebound over the past week, resulting in a more challenging environment for Asia FX. With China post reopening momentum petering out, in the absence of solid export growth in China, local central banks may be forced to cut rates to support the domestic economy.

Not only did the fizzling-out activity data from China weigh on the Yuan, but it's hurting regional exporters with solid ties into China. With the Fed in Check or Raise but certainly not Fold mode heading into June, Asia rate differentials are working against most of the local basket.

Gold

Gold is lower as US consumers live well on revenge spending, excess savings, and sturdy income growth, which risks another delay in the long-awaited recession.

Economic worries are taking a back seat today in bullion markets. With some economists zeroing in on 2 % US growth, it's a far cry from the recession fears that the market has been grappling with (by at least 2%), and the price action in rates acknowledges some relief on the growth concerns. Add that to what is already a reasonably benign environment -- the VIX is down at 17, the S&P 500 up 2.8% yoy, yields on 10-year US Treasuries are 3.55%, and front-month Brent is hovering around $75/bbl.