US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 103.535.

Energies: Jun '22 Crude is Up at 103.18.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 26 ticks and trading at 139.13.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 172 ticks Higher and trading at 4040.00.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1851.70. Gold is 107 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Sensex and Singapore exchanges which are Lower at this time. All of Europe is trading Higher. .

Possible challenges to traders today

CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Jun 2022 - 05/10/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 05/10/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as we felt that the exchanges were due for an upswing as the Dow dropped well over a thousand points in the last couple of trading sessions. The Dow dropped 85 points however the S&P and Nasdaq both gained ground. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday morning we awoke and saw something we rarely ever see. The USD and the Bonds were both trading Higher as well as the indices themselves. We gave the markets an Upside bias as we felt that after a number of down days, the markets were due for a reprieve. Well, the Dow fell short but the S&P and Nasdaq did rebound. Please note that the Dow was in positive territory until 3:30 EST yesterday afternoon. Today we have Core CPI and CPI numbers as well as Crude Oil inventories. Could these reports turn the tide? Only time will tell...