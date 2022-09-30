US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 112.040.
Energies: Nov '22 Crude is Up at 81.46.
Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Up 25 ticks and trading at 127.27.
Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 121 ticks Higher and trading at 3684.50.
Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1677.00. Gold is 84 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Core PCE Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Personal Income is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
-
Personal Spending is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major
-
FOMC Member Brainard Speaks at 9 AM EST. Major.
-
Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major.
-
Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM. Major.
-
Revised UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM. Major.
-
FOMC Member Bowman Speaks at 11 AM EST. Major.
-
FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 4:15 PM EST. Not Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11 AM and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2022 - 09/29/22
S&P - Dec 2022 - 9/29/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the indices a Downside bias as both the USD and Crude were trading Higher Thursday, and this usually reflects a Down day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 458 points Lower and the other indices traded to the Downside as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
It appears as though we might be going into the situation of One Day up, next Day Down. There wasn't any earth-shattering news to make the markets go Lower, so we suspect this may be the work of the Smart Money as this is how they earn their bread. Understand that when the Smart Money trade, they trade with tens of thousands of contracts and are in a position to fully capitalize on any upswing or downward movement that the markets offer. Today we have major reports regarding Income, Spending and Chicago PMI; all of which are major. Will this be enough to mover the markets Higher? Only time will tell.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
