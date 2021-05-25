US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Down at 89.595.
Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Down at 65.58.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Up 11 ticks and trading at 158.01.
Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 53 ticks Higher and trading at 4207.00.
Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1884.00. Gold is 5 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and the Crude is Down which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher. Currently, Europe is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the London exchange which is fractionally lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
FOMC Member Evans Speaks at 7:40 AM EST. This is Major.
-
HPI is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.
-
S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.
-
CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Quarles Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD was trading Higher and this usually reflects an Upside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow gained 186 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
We are starting to see some measures of correlation between bitcoin and the indices. It is of course way too early to tell if this has any credibility but time will tell. Please be advised that only subscribers can receive our market bias video on a daily basis and that will mention the correlation between the two. Yesterday we had no real economic news to speak of. Today we have several; many of which are proven, market movers. HPI, New Home Sales, Richmond Manufacturing Index are all major and can serve to help us determine market direction.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
