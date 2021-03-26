US Dollar: Dec '20 USD Down at 92.770.

Energies: Apr'21 Crude is Up at 59.57.

Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 28 ticks and trading at 155.26.

Indices: The Mar'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 42 ticks Higher and trading at 3911.00.

Gold: The April'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1725.90. Gold is 8 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial Conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher with many of the exchanges trading in triple digit positive territory. Europe is trading Higher as well at this time..

Possible challenges to traders today

Core PCE Price Index m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Goods Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Personal Income is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Personal Spending is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim Wholesale Inventories is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Revised UOM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. This is not Major.

Revised UOM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. This is not Major.

Bias

Yesterday we claimed a Neutral; or Mixed markets as the futures didn't show much in the way of correlation Thursday morning. The Dow initially went Lower by over 200 points. However after 11 AM EST the Dow did adjust and went Higher. The other indices went Higher as well. Today we aren't with a correlated market but our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Thursday morning we suggested a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see much in the way of market correlation. The markets closed Higher no doubt due to the better than expected unemployment claims. The forecast was for 727,000 and the actual number came in at 684,000. Whereas this is better than expected the US economy has a long way to go before we get to full employment and to a time when the Federal Reserve may consider hiking rates. This is the dilemma with a Neutral bias; it could go either way and sometimes both. Yesterday morning the Dow fell but recovered by the afternoon hour. Today we have Personal Income and Personal Spending both of which are major and proven market movers. Will this propel the markets Higher? As in all things, only time will tell....