US Dollar: Dec '20 USD Up at 92.835.
Energies: Apr'21 Crude is Down at 60.56.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Up 2 ticks and trading at 156.01.
Indices: The Mar'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 90 ticks Lower and trading at 3942.25.
Gold: The April'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1722.50. Gold is 98 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial Conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher. Currently Europe is trading Mixed at this time..
Possible challenges to traders today
-
FOMC Member Waller Speaks at 11 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Lack of Major economic news.
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias and the markets didn't disappoint as the Dow rose by 454 points, the S&P gained 65 and the Nasdaq 165. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Friday morning we saw a different perspective than what we witnessed on Thursday. We saw true market correlation on Friday that we didn't see Thursday. The Bonds and the USD were both trading Lower Friday morning and this is usually a precursor to an Upside day. Personal Income rose as well which of course is positive for the markets. This is how you could protect yourself from those days where you want to sit on your hands, keep your powder dry and trade on a day that is more to your advantage. Today we only have an FOMC member speaking at 11 AM EST so the markets will be left to their own devices today.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
