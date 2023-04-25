The price of gold moved higher yesterday, but did it manage to rally back above $2,000?
No! Despite USDX’s weakness, it didn’t.
And this means that the odds for a bigger rally from here declined while the odds for a bigger decline increased.
Moreover, the volume on which gold moved higher yesterday was small, suggesting that the move higher was a countertrend one.
The rally in the junior mining stocks was negligible as well.
The GDXJ ETF price moved slightly higher, but it didn’t move to, let alone above its previous 2023 high.
This means that moving back below that high was not accidental, and the GDXJ wants to move lower.
Context provided by the USD Index
As always – context is very important. And at this time, it’s provided by the USD Index.
The U.S. currency declined in a way that wasn’t particularly significant from the long-term point of view, but the near-0.5 move was quite notable on an intraday basis. It was big enough to trigger bigger declines in gold and mining stocks.
But it didn’t – and that’s the key thing here.
Precious metals already in a downtrend
The precious metals sector could have used USDX’s decline as an excuse to move higher in a visible manner and move back above the $2,000 (gold) and previous 2023 high (GDXJ) price levels. The fact that this didn’t happen shows that the precious metals are already in a downtrend.
All in all, the points that I made yesterday remain up-to-date. If you haven’t had the chance to read my yesterday’s analysis, I suggest reading it today.
In other news, the FCX share price declined a bit yesterday.
This means that our profits in this position increased a bit. Given the situation in the precious metals market, it seems that the GDXJ will join in in this profitability in the not-too-distant future, and both positions will become very profitable in the following weeks.
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
