The resilience of Manufacturing PMI through to April was surprising, given the extent to which constraints on supply and pressure on input prices have increased since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine on 24 February. This is particularly true in Germany where, despite an industrial sector with considerable exposure to the shock, Manufacturing PMI remained well above 50 (54.6 in April 2022). This suggests that activity in the sector remained comfortably in the expansion zone, whereas industrial production contracted by 4.4% between January and March 2022.
This conflicting message is due mainly to a methodological bias: the inclusion of delivery lags in the aggregate PMI index. This bias may be an issue when the PMI is used as a nowcast for industrial production or GDP growth.
The construction of the German Manufacturing PMI figure is based on the following weightings of the five sub-balances of Markit’s survey: 30% for manufacturing output, 25% for new orders, 20% for employment, 15% for suppliers’ delivery times, and 10% for stocks of purchases. Aggregating this way, an increase in delivery times makes a positive contribution to Manufacturing PMI, the underlying idea being that longer delivery times reflect a positive demand shock that has not been anticipated by companies. In such circumstances, it makes sense that Manufacturing PMI should increase because industrial production will increase at the same time. However, this relationship does not hold when the economy is affected by a supply disruption: in this case, the increase in delivery times will increase Manufacturing PMI, by construction, but this sends the wrong signal considering that production will be constrained by longer delivery lags.
To adjust German Manufacturing PMI for this methodological bias, one could either neutralize the contribution from delivery times (setting the figure at 50 throughout the period) or reverse its sign in the calculation of Manufacturing PMI in order to change the economic sense of an increase in delivery times. The latter approach requires some judgment as one needs to assess whether longer delivery times are demand or supply-led. This may be a challenge when going back in time. With these corrections, Manufacturing PMI gives a much better reflection of recent trends in German manufacturing production. In April 2022, Manufacturing PMI with the sign reversed would have been 46.8, accurately reflecting the contraction in production.
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears take charge, carving out the path to a new daily low
AUD/USD reverses the pullback from the weekly top, after posting the biggest daily fall in a week, as traders prepare for the all-important Australia employment report for April. The broad risk-off mood probe the recovery moves near 0.6975-80 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia.
EUR/USD sees a downside to 1.0400 as risk-off mood looms, EU Consumer Confidence in focus
The EUR/USD pair is attempting to find a cushion around 1.0460 after a sheer downside move from 1.0564 recorded on Wednesday. A thunderous FX arena on a soaring risk-aversion theme brought a swift sell-off in the risk-sensitive currencies.
Gold remains steady around $1,820 despite the freaky risk-off impulse
Gold price is oscillating in a tight range of $1,815.64-1,822.05 in the early Asian session despite the market mood jitters on soaring inflation worldwide. The precious metal has not been affected by intensified negative impulse in the FX domain.
Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu may return to $0.00001
Shiba continues to consolidate after last week's flash crash. However, despite a flurry of activity across the cryptocurrency market, SHIB has not seen any marked difference in volume participation – a possible warning signal for bulls.
Five trends to drive the global economy regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine
We believe the world is in a turning point in more than one way. The war in Ukraine has highlighted that we have seen the end of a long and peaceful era - an era where stronger economic ties were thought to lower the risk of conflicts – a thought also at the core of EU.