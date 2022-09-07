There are two ways to measure the economy and they should lead to the same answer over time. Instead, we have the largest gap in history.
GDP and GDI data from the BEA, chart by Mish
GDP vs GDI
- Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Gross Domestic Income (GDI) are different measures of a nation's economic activity.
- GDI counts what all participants in the economy make (wages, profits, and taxes).
- GDP counts the value of what the economy produces (goods, services, and technology).
- Real Final Sales (RFS) is a subsect of GDP that ignores changes in inventory which net to zero over time. Economists generally consider RFS to be the true bottom line measure of the economy.
There are usually slight differences between GDP and GDI but the fluctuations are normally random.
Since the second quarter of 2021 GDI has been on a tear. The gap is really widening, especially compared to RFS.
Which to Believe?
Those who think we are not in recession place a lot of faith in GDI. But what is so believable about GDI?
The debate goes like this.
Recession Believers: Housing is crashing, real wages are declining, and real spending is at best stagnant. The yield curve is screaming recession. Target has warned three time, Walmart once, and the Fed is on a rate hike rampage.
Recession Disbelievers: Jobs are strong and so is GDI.
This one is not even close, but people will believe what they want. Jobs are a lagging indicator, and due to massive losses in the Covid recession, I fully expected a minimal rise in unemployment this recession.
Still, I had no good explanation for the the GDP vs GDI discrepancy, until now.
Expect Big BEA Revisions
"I inquired and a BEA economist said (a) it’s probably mostly due to janky 2021/22 QCEW seas adj. caused by Covid weirdness; and (2) strongly hinted Sept will see big annual revision."
QCEW stands for Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages.
Index of Wages BLS vs BEA
BEA data is quarterly and BLS data monthly. In the above chart the BLS Index of Wages is a quarterly average.
Everything now fits together nicely. Even the alleged strength in jobs is not what it seems.
Increasingly Likely That Alleged Job Strength is a Mirage of Part Time Second Jobs
Lat Friday I commented Increasingly Likely That Alleged Job Strength is a Mirage of Part Time Second Jobs
Since March, the BLS reports that the sum of full and part time employment is down by 48,000.
Meanwhile, the BLS also reports Jobs have increased by 1.9 million.
A likely explanation for the divergences is boomer retirements coupled with approximately 2 million people taking extra part time jobs to make ends meet due to high inflation.
But no matter what the explanation, all the pieces point to a GDI that's not happening.
It's amazing that people think this economy is doing well when it's obvious that it isn't.
Last Five Quarters of Real Final Sales
- 19,449
- 19,453
- 19,524
- 19,469
- 19,516
That's an entire year of stagnation. I believe a recession started in May as that's when retail sales and housing both cracked.
But the whole recession debate is now silly.
Expect a Long Period of Weak Growth, Whether or Not It's Labeled Recession
On August 19, I commented Expect a Long Period of Weak Growth, Whether or Not It's Labeled Recession
On August 26, at Jackson Hole, Fed Chair Jerome Powell Pledges to "Act With Resolve" to Beat Inflation
Key comments: "Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth."
We have already had a year of very weak Real Final Sales growth (assuming there was any growth at all). Expect more weakness.
Meanwhile, please note The Fed is Openly Cheering the Stock Market Plunge Following Jackson Hole.
Good luck with that.
For discussion, please see If Unemployment Levels Remain Low, How Far Can the Stock Market Decline?
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.6700 amid poor China's trade data, dollar gains
AUD/USD is back to test 0.6700, as Chinese trade data disappoint and add to growth concerns. The US dollar rally regains momentum amid risk-aversion and hawkish Fed bets. Investors digest Aussie Q2 GDP while awaiting the Fedspeak.
USD/JPY bulls extend control amid higher yields, with eyes on 144.00
USD/JPY is extending gains towards 144.00 after refreshing 24-year highs, as bulls continue to cheer rallying Treasury yields on hawkish Fed rate hike expectations. US ISM Services PMI data revived 75 bps Sept Fed rate hike hopes.
Gold bears attack $1,688 support amid strong yields, hawkish Fed bets
Gold price remains on the back foot at around $1,695 while portraying the three-day downtrend during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the precious metal justifies firmer US dollar strength amid a risk-off mood and higher yields.
Cardano surpassed by this asset as ADA notes another 8% drop in 24 hours
Although many cryptocurrencies have lost significantly this year, Cardano will always be amongst the topmost assets as its troubles still have not ended. ADA on the charts fell by 7.94% resulting in a decline in market cap, which benefitted XRP.
Towards a frugal winter
Recent economic data paint a picture of increasing concerns about the economic outlook. In the US, high inflation and rising interest rates play a key role. In the euro area, the same factors play a role – although interest rates are still below those in the US.