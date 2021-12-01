US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Down at 95.960.
Energies: Jan '22 Crude is Up at 69.13.
Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 29 ticks and trading at 161.07.
Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 216 ticks Higher and trading at 4620.25.
Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1787.00. Gold is 104 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is a nearly correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Up which is normal and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading to the Upside at this time. All of Europe is trading Higher as well.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Final Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major.
-
Fed Chair Powell Testifies at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Construction Spending m/m is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
-
Treasury Sec Yellen Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
-
Wards Total Vehicle Sales - all day. This is Major.
-
Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2021 - 11/30/21
S&P - Mar 2022 - 11/30/21
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias and the markets didn't disappoint. The Dow dropped 652 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and it's trading to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
So, the Omnicron variant has been established in 20 foreign countries and it is only a question of time until its first reported in the United States. This coupled with the fact that the Fed Chair Powell stated that rates may have to go up sooner than expected in order to combat inflation sent the markets reeling in retreat. The Dow dropped by more than 600 points and the other indices fell as well. Fed Chair Powell will continue his testimony to a Congressional Committee today at 10 AM EST.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
