US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Down at 95.960.

Energies: Jan '22 Crude is Up at 69.13.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 29 ticks and trading at 161.07.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 216 ticks Higher and trading at 4620.25.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1787.00. Gold is 104 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a nearly correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Up which is normal and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading to the Upside at this time. All of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major.

Fed Chair Powell Testifies at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Construction Spending m/m is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Treasury Sec Yellen Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Wards Total Vehicle Sales - all day. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 11/30/21

S&P - Mar 2022 - 11/30/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias and the markets didn't disappoint. The Dow dropped 652 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and it's trading to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So, the Omnicron variant has been established in 20 foreign countries and it is only a question of time until its first reported in the United States. This coupled with the fact that the Fed Chair Powell stated that rates may have to go up sooner than expected in order to combat inflation sent the markets reeling in retreat. The Dow dropped by more than 600 points and the other indices fell as well. Fed Chair Powell will continue his testimony to a Congressional Committee today at 10 AM EST.