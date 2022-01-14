Global developments
US Producer prices rose less than expected in December which indicates that inflation could likely be cooling off. US weekly jobless claims continue to remain suppressed at 230k. US yields have cooled off by 2-3bps across the curve with 10y now at 1.72%. The Dollar has strengthened a bit against high Beta currencies overnight such as the Australian and Canadian dollars. Euro, Sterling, and Yen however continue to hold on to gains. Euro is trading just shy of the 1.15 mark. The December US Retail sales data due today will be closely followed. If the Retail sales disappoint, it would imply that underlying consumption demand is weak and this could make it difficult for the Fed to tighten too quickly.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty gained 0.25% yesterday to end at 18257. S&P500 ended 1.4% lower yesterday. Asian equities are trading with a negative bias with HangSeng down close to 1% and Kospi down 1.5%.
Bonds and rates
Domestic bond yields ended 2-3 bps lower yesterday on a late rally. The new 10y benchmark is to be auctioned today. 3y and 5y OIS too ended a couple of basis points lower at 5.23% and 5.58% respectively.
USD/INR
It was another day of range-bound trading for the Rupee (73.85-73.97). 1y forward yield ended 2bps lower at 4.75% and 3m ATMF vols ended flat at 4.55%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 74.80 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.70 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 1.1500 amid weaker US dollar
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.1450, as the US dollar maintains its recent weakness, despite a risk-off mood. The pair is testing a critical resistance and could be on the verge of a correction, courtesy of the rebound in the US yields. Focus shifts to Lagarde’s speech, US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3700 ahead of key UK/US data
GBP/USD has been creeping steadily higher above 1.3700 in the face of a softer US dollar. Some hawkish tones have been dialed down by the recent Fed comments. UK political uncertainty and looming Brexit risks could cap cable's upside. UK GDP and US Retail Sales awaited.
Gold bulls move in on further US dollar weakness
Gold, (XAU/USD) is on the verge of a break higher as it moves in on the daily highs and back above Thursday's close. The yellow metal is up some 0.18% at the time of writing as the US dollar moves lower on the session by some 0.17%.
Ethereum price bullish reversal sets ETH on a return to $3,820
Ethereum price is forming a bullish chart pattern that projects a 12% bounce toward $3,820. Only a slice above $3,398 would validate the optimistic forecast. A stiff hurdle may emerge at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $3,709.
US December Retail Sales Preview: Can dollar capitalize on upbeat data? Premium
Retail Sales data for the month of December will be released by the US Census Bureau on Friday, January 14. Investors expect sales to remain unchanged at $639.8 billion in December following a 0.3% increase in November.