Turkish lira is hammered again this morning, but the risk appetite is bad across the global markets as well, as investors are weighing the rising omicron threat, and the risk of a bigger negative impact on the global economic recovery than first thought. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) has little alternative but to tighten its policy fast enough to fight the overheating inflation and hope of seeing Joe Biden’s hope $2 trillion-dollar economic package see the daylight one day is evaporating. So, the market mood is not great into the Xmas holidays. Plus, it will be a slow trading week, where we will see the trading volumes thinning, which could bring along some more volatility in asset prices.
US crude is down by almost 4% this morning, Bitcoin bulls and bears are battling around the 200-DMA, and the overall lack of risk appetite is giving a hand to the bears, while gold is testing the $1800 per ounce to the upside.
But the safest safe-haven is still the US dollar where the tighter Fed and the rising US yields support a positive divergence in greenback against other major central bank currencies, and some investors could find interesting to convert back to the US dollars to navigate the actual uncertainties.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1250 as Omicron fears weigh on yields, USD
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, attempting a tepid recovery amid risk aversion. The market mood sours amid Omicron woes, disappointment over US stimulus and Fed-rate-hike concerns. The US Treasury yields refresh two-week low, capping the US dollar's upside.
GBP/USD eases below 1.3200 amid Brexit, Omicron risks
GBP/USD is dropping below 1.3200, undermined by the downbeat market mood. The UK Omicron covid spread weigh down on cable despite the BOE rate hike. UK’s Brexit Minister Frost resigned while PM Johnson considers restrictions but Chancellor Sunak resists.
Gold cheers flight to safety, key levels to watch
Gold price underpinned by the risk-off mood as US’ Manchin rejects BBB. Treasury yields keep falling, caps the US dollar’s upside despite risk-aversion.
Crypto market in shambles as BTC consolidates
BTC price is moving sideways, trapped between crucial weekly moving averages. This consolidation has had a positive knock-on effect on ETH price which is setting up a bullish pattern.
Wall Street Week Ahead: All aboard, last chance for the Santa rally
Equity markets remain in a state of flux as we approach the final full week of the year. The traditional Christmas lunch season is curtailed, so next week may see some activity.