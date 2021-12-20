Turkish lira is hammered again this morning, but the risk appetite is bad across the global markets as well, as investors are weighing the rising omicron threat, and the risk of a bigger negative impact on the global economic recovery than first thought. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) has little alternative but to tighten its policy fast enough to fight the overheating inflation and hope of seeing Joe Biden’s hope $2 trillion-dollar economic package see the daylight one day is evaporating. So, the market mood is not great into the Xmas holidays. Plus, it will be a slow trading week, where we will see the trading volumes thinning, which could bring along some more volatility in asset prices.

US crude is down by almost 4% this morning, Bitcoin bulls and bears are battling around the 200-DMA, and the overall lack of risk appetite is giving a hand to the bears, while gold is testing the $1800 per ounce to the upside.

But the safest safe-haven is still the US dollar where the tighter Fed and the rising US yields support a positive divergence in greenback against other major central bank currencies, and some investors could find interesting to convert back to the US dollars to navigate the actual uncertainties.