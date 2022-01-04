Final Q3 GDP releases: In December, the US Q3 GDP was revised up from 2.1% to 2.3% q/q annualized, while euro area GDP was confirmed at 2.2% q/q. As outlined in The Big Picture: Slower growth and rising inflation uncertainties, 29 November, we expect the US economy to grow 3.5% and the euro area economy by 4.0% y/y in 2022. The most recent PMI data from the US and the euro area continue to point to a weaker momentum albeit indices remain in expansion territory. The Chinese economy, on the other hand, seems to be bottoming out after a tumultuous year. Overall, economic activity, in the short term, is disrupted by renewed COVID-19 restrictions globally, but we expect relief by summer.

Omicron: By now, several studies have shown that while omicron is indeed more infectious than the previously dominant delta variant and better able to evade the protection provided from earlier infection or by the vaccines, it is also causing a milder disease on average. The reduced risk of hospitalization is crucial in the medium to long-term since a variant that is more infectious but causes a less severe disease could eventually bring the pandemic to an end, as herd immunity could be reached faster without compromising hospital capacities. Nevertheless, governments across the globe have resorted to renewed restrictions lately as, in the short term, an abrupt rise in the absolute caseload due to omicron is posing a threat to health systems, even if a smaller share of those cases requires hospital treatment.

ECB: Persistently high inflation (4.9% in November) and a slowing euro area economy that is faced with the triple headwinds of new COVID-19 restrictions, supply bottlenecks and real household income erosion presented the backdrop for the ECB's December meeting. In line with the global tightening trend, ECB decided to phase out its PEPP program in March and continue its normal QE program at a slightly higher purchase pace during Q2 and Q3 22, while also leaving the door open for a rate hike in 2023. This will crucially depend on how wages are developing, but overall we continue to expect a much more cautious policy normalization approach from ECB than e.g. the Fed.

Fed: The Federal Reserve caught up with the market pricing in December by updating its rate projections and doubling the pace of tapering to USD 30bn a month (from previously 15bn). The QE program will now come to an end in March, which opens the door for rate hikes already in the spring. The Fed now signals three rate hikes for 2022, up from 50% probability of one single rate hike in 2022 in the September projections. We expect three hikes this year with the first hike in May, and four more hikes in 2023.

EM: Turkey and Russia have been in the market spotlight lately. In Q3-21, Turkey’s President Erdoğan increasingly used his influence over the nation’s central bank to implement his unorthodox economic policy that focuses on credit expansion and exports promotion via lower interest rates. Rate cuts by the central bank total 500bp since September and have led to lira falling to all-time lows and inflation exceeding 36% in December. Meanwhile, Russia, having massed troops to its Ukraine border, is threatening the West with a military escalation, unless they agree to a set of security guarantees. Parties are set to hold talks in January, but prospects for an immediate relief are slim as many of the Russian demands are unacceptable to the West, and as Putin in the fear of ‘losing face’ is unlikely to back down easily. Sanctions would hurt both sides, while Russia, having built strong economic buffers, has been preparing for a step-up in sanctions for years.

