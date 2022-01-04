Final Q3 GDP releases: In December, the US Q3 GDP was revised up from 2.1% to 2.3% q/q annualized, while euro area GDP was confirmed at 2.2% q/q. As outlined in The Big Picture: Slower growth and rising inflation uncertainties, 29 November, we expect the US economy to grow 3.5% and the euro area economy by 4.0% y/y in 2022. The most recent PMI data from the US and the euro area continue to point to a weaker momentum albeit indices remain in expansion territory. The Chinese economy, on the other hand, seems to be bottoming out after a tumultuous year. Overall, economic activity, in the short term, is disrupted by renewed COVID-19 restrictions globally, but we expect relief by summer.
Omicron: By now, several studies have shown that while omicron is indeed more infectious than the previously dominant delta variant and better able to evade the protection provided from earlier infection or by the vaccines, it is also causing a milder disease on average. The reduced risk of hospitalization is crucial in the medium to long-term since a variant that is more infectious but causes a less severe disease could eventually bring the pandemic to an end, as herd immunity could be reached faster without compromising hospital capacities. Nevertheless, governments across the globe have resorted to renewed restrictions lately as, in the short term, an abrupt rise in the absolute caseload due to omicron is posing a threat to health systems, even if a smaller share of those cases requires hospital treatment.
ECB: Persistently high inflation (4.9% in November) and a slowing euro area economy that is faced with the triple headwinds of new COVID-19 restrictions, supply bottlenecks and real household income erosion presented the backdrop for the ECB's December meeting. In line with the global tightening trend, ECB decided to phase out its PEPP program in March and continue its normal QE program at a slightly higher purchase pace during Q2 and Q3 22, while also leaving the door open for a rate hike in 2023. This will crucially depend on how wages are developing, but overall we continue to expect a much more cautious policy normalization approach from ECB than e.g. the Fed.
Fed: The Federal Reserve caught up with the market pricing in December by updating its rate projections and doubling the pace of tapering to USD 30bn a month (from previously 15bn). The QE program will now come to an end in March, which opens the door for rate hikes already in the spring. The Fed now signals three rate hikes for 2022, up from 50% probability of one single rate hike in 2022 in the September projections. We expect three hikes this year with the first hike in May, and four more hikes in 2023.
EM: Turkey and Russia have been in the market spotlight lately. In Q3-21, Turkey’s President Erdoğan increasingly used his influence over the nation’s central bank to implement his unorthodox economic policy that focuses on credit expansion and exports promotion via lower interest rates. Rate cuts by the central bank total 500bp since September and have led to lira falling to all-time lows and inflation exceeding 36% in December. Meanwhile, Russia, having massed troops to its Ukraine border, is threatening the West with a military escalation, unless they agree to a set of security guarantees. Parties are set to hold talks in January, but prospects for an immediate relief are slim as many of the Russian demands are unacceptable to the West, and as Putin in the fear of ‘losing face’ is unlikely to back down easily. Sanctions would hurt both sides, while Russia, having built strong economic buffers, has been preparing for a step-up in sanctions for years.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.