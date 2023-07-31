Many analysts have been expecting oil markets to tighten in the second half of 2023. That narrative failed to lift oil markets in the first half of this year, but will oil markets start to rise again? Hopes of stimulus in China and a stronger US GDP number last Thursday can potentially boost hopes of more oil demand. However, the seasonal picture would seem to contradict this outlook.
Over the last 15 years, US oil has fallen by an average of 10.88% between August 1 and December 30. The largest fall was in the Global Financial Crisis with a nearly 70% fall. However, the oil markets bucked the downward bias in 2016 and 2017 with gains of over 20% in both years.
So, is oil heading for more gains on greater demand and falling supply? Or will oil head lower in line with a period of seasonal weakness?
Major trade risks: Remember, that previous seasonal patterns do not necessarily play out every year and the picture for global growth is very uncertain right now.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1000 after EU inflation and GDP data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.1000 in the European session on Monday, supported by the latest EU data. Eurostat reported that the Eurozone GDP grew 0.6% on a yearly basis in the second quarter, while the annual Core HICP inflation held steady at 5.5% in July.
GBP/USD begins BoE/NFP week on defensive note near 1.2850
GBP/USD aptly portrays the market’s indecision near 1.2850 early Europe, bracing for a key week comprising the BoE policy decision and the US NFP data. The pair stays mildly bid amid a mixed market mood and a broad US Dollar rebound.
Gold price awaits manufacturing sector report for decisive action
Gold price action is correcting on Monday after sensing resistance above $1,960.00 as the robust performance of the United States in the April-June quarter reinforces the need for more interest-rate hikes from the Fed.
PEPE market left unattended as Shibarium news drives meme coiners to Shiba Inu and BONE
Pepe coin price shows signs of a desolate market, stuck within a bind as its peers in the meme coin lane continue to show momentum. Following its premiere, the frog-themed meme coin quickly took over to become the meme coin flag bearer with outstanding gains.
Week Ahead – NFP report to probably steal the limelight from BoE and RBA
The Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up the summer central bank decisions in the coming week, although the US jobs report may attract the most attention.