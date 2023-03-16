Share:

Over the course of this week, Brent prices have consolidated from $83/b to $74, due to global economic concerns, particularly in the OECD, resilient Russian oil supply, and inventory builds. The market has been tracking around 1 mn bbl net long this quarter.

But with OECD banking sector-driven recession angst abating, inventories would still need to drop or Russian production to fall. for" paper" to fly.

Still, the Risk vs Reward sub $74 is flipping long instead of short, especially with a house price revival in China underway.

Arguably the most important global story that went unnoticed because of the Credit Suisse saga: China's new home prices snapped a 17-month deflation streak in February.

The National Bureau of Statistics' 70-city house price data suggests the weighted average property price in the primary market rose sequentially in February after seasonal adjustments. The increase in house prices was broad-based among all city tiers. The proportion of 70 cities that experienced sequentially higher property prices rose sharply in primary and secondary markets.



