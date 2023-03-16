Over the course of this week, Brent prices have consolidated from $83/b to $74, due to global economic concerns, particularly in the OECD, resilient Russian oil supply, and inventory builds. The market has been tracking around 1 mn bbl net long this quarter.
But with OECD banking sector-driven recession angst abating, inventories would still need to drop or Russian production to fall. for" paper" to fly.
Still, the Risk vs Reward sub $74 is flipping long instead of short, especially with a house price revival in China underway.
Arguably the most important global story that went unnoticed because of the Credit Suisse saga: China's new home prices snapped a 17-month deflation streak in February.
The National Bureau of Statistics' 70-city house price data suggests the weighted average property price in the primary market rose sequentially in February after seasonal adjustments. The increase in house prices was broad-based among all city tiers. The proportion of 70 cities that experienced sequentially higher property prices rose sharply in primary and secondary markets.
Also read: Emerging from the valley of the bears
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
