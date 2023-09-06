Stocks slip as oil worries grow
“A quiet start to the week has left markets focusing on the risk of higher inflation in Q4, with strength in oil prices becoming more and more of a worry for traders. Last week’s hopes of no change in Fed policy have given way to worries that central banks will confront anew the risk of rising inflation. Today’s Fed Beige Book has taken on new importance, in case it shows that inflation worries are returning for businesses. In the face of such worries, traders have opted to cut back on risk this afternoon.”
FTSE 100 rallies off its lows
“It seemed that the FTSE 100 was fated to suffer a sharp down day, but as the session wore on buyers came in to defend the 7400 level. But with little in the way of heavyweight news, and despite gains for the oil giants BP and Shell, the mood in London remains cautious. UK inflation remains an untamed beast, and oil’s rise threatens to upend the Bank of England’s plans for the year.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly, stabilizes above 1.0700
EUR/USD staged a modest rebound after coming within a touching distance of 1.0700 in the American session. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals following the upbeat ISM Services PMI data for August and limits the pair's upside.
GBP/USD tests 1.2500 after US data, BoE commentary
GBP/USD fell below 1.2500 for the first time since mid-June on Wednesday. The broad US Dollar strength on better-than-expected August ISM Services PMI data and the renewed Pound Sterling weakness following cautious comments from BoE officials force the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold falls below $1,920 as US yields push higher
Following a quiet European session, Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,920 in the second half of the day. Following the upbeat ISM Services PMI data from the US, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose toward 4.3%, causing XAU/USD to push lower.
Dogecoin likely in the accumulation phase with 20% DOGE wallets sitting on unrealized profits
Pseudonymous technical analyst, Poseidon, concluded that Dogecoin price is likely in its accumulation phase after analyzing the monthly, weekly and daily charts.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Higher oil prices send index lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.56% on Tuesday in the week’s first outing after the Labor Day market close. On Wednesday, Dow futures continue to slide alongside the entire US equity market.