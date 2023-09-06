Share:

Stocks slip as oil worries grow

“A quiet start to the week has left markets focusing on the risk of higher inflation in Q4, with strength in oil prices becoming more and more of a worry for traders. Last week’s hopes of no change in Fed policy have given way to worries that central banks will confront anew the risk of rising inflation. Today’s Fed Beige Book has taken on new importance, in case it shows that inflation worries are returning for businesses. In the face of such worries, traders have opted to cut back on risk this afternoon.”

FTSE 100 rallies off its lows

“It seemed that the FTSE 100 was fated to suffer a sharp down day, but as the session wore on buyers came in to defend the 7400 level. But with little in the way of heavyweight news, and despite gains for the oil giants BP and Shell, the mood in London remains cautious. UK inflation remains an untamed beast, and oil’s rise threatens to upend the Bank of England’s plans for the year.”

