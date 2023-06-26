Events in Russia at the end of last week have once again set the stage for a price rebound from the lower end of the range seen in recent months. However, deteriorating global macroeconomic conditions leave us guessing as to 'when not if' we will see a break of support and a move lower.
WTI crude fell to $67.5 on Friday, and Brent briefly traded below $72.5. Previously, oil was actively involved in OPEC+ efforts to cut production (actual or planned) from these levels. This time, the rebound came from reports from Russia.
Data released in the second half of last week noted a reduction in supply, while producers were apathetic. Commercial reserves fell by 3.8mmbd, strategic reserves lost 1.7mmbd, but production averaged 12.2mmbd after a build rate of 12.4mmbd in the previous two weeks.
Friday's Baker Hughes data highlighted the ongoing trend in drilling activity as the number of active rigs in the US fell by 5 to 682, of which 546 were producing rigs (-6 for the week). This dynamic clearly indicates the lack of appetite for upstream investment at current prices. Theoretically, it looks like a harbinger of falling production and, consequently, higher prices. In practice, however, preparing for a production surge against the highest interest rates since 2007 is hardly prudent.
WTI and Brent’s prices have repeatedly tested their horizontal support levels over the past three months. However, each time the rebounds have been less pronounced. With a few exceptions, the oil's movements have been in a downtrend since last July, the upper boundary of which again held last week. This long-term resistance and horizontal support are rapidly approaching each other, promising a final decision on oil's direction soon.
The downward movement of high and rising interest rates and declining economic indicators is advantageous in this battle. However, it is worth waiting for technical confirmation in the form of a break below $72 for Brent and $67 for WTI.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range around 1.0900 on Monday. The cautious market mood, as reflected by the mixed opening in Wall Street, limits the pair's rebound. ECB President Lagarde will deliver welcome remarks at the ECB Forum on Central Banking.
GBP/USD stabilizes at around 1.2700 following earlier decline
GBP/USD recovered modestly following a dip below 1.2700 in the European session but failed to stretch higher. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the cautious market stance supports the US Dollar and cap's the pair's upside.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, stays above $1,920
Gold price lost its traction and erased a large portion of its daily gains after having climbed above $1,930. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered back above 3.7% following an earlier decline, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Cryptos Week Ahead: Buy the dip or sit on your hands?
Bitcoin price slips below $30,000 after a relatively stationary weekend. A look at the big picture reveals investors need to be cautious in the third quarter. Long-term investors need to look for buy-the-dip opportunities as bears are likely to take over in the third quarter.
LCID jumps nearly 10% after announcing Aston Martin partnership
LCID stock bounced 9.7% in Monday’s premarket after the Saudi Arabia-controlled electric vehicle company announced a lucrative partnership to supply the British sportscar manufacturer Aston Martin with its proprietary electric battery and powertrain technology.