-
Oil traders await weekly EIA data.
-
Drawdown in Cushing inventories may return prices to recent highs.
-
Persistently elevated inflation may force central banks into more aggressive stance.
-
Concerns over hawkish central bankers could roil markets further.
Oil prices are cooling further from recent multi-year highs following the EIA’s raised forecasts for US production this year and next, which they forecast should peak at a record 12.6 million barrels per day in 2023. Positive developments surrounding Iran nuclear talks are also helping to put the brakes on oil’s recent rally. Yet, Brent is keeping its head above $90/bbl for the time being, while US crude is trading just below that psychologically important mark.
Oil benchmarks still find themselves in a supportive environment, one that features robust global demand, falling inventories, and lingering supply constraints, while geopolitical risk premiums are being added to the commodity’s bullish drivers. Tuesday’s API figures, which pointed to a surprise drawdown of over two million barrels last week, helped limit the recent drop in prices.
Markets are expecting an overall build in today’s release of US crude inventories of 1.5 million barrels, though the whisper number suggests an increase of just 238,000. However, oil prices will likely be more sensitive to the figures for crude stockpiles in Cushing, which have fallen for four consecutive weeks. Overall, the official EIA data must uphold the notion of a tightening market which may then restore oil to the multi-year highs of late.
Higher-than-expected US CPI may spark more volatility
The rally in oil prices has provided major fodder for inflationary pressures, which in turn has forced central banks to adopt a more aggressive monetary policy stance. The Bank of England has already pulled the trigger on back-to-back rate hikes, while the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve have recently made hawkish pivots, with a view to reining in liquidity and raising interest rates.
Thursday’s release of the January US CPI is set to grab the market spotlight this week. Headline inflation is expected to come in at 7.3% year-on-year, while the core print which strips out food and energy costs, is forecasted to come in at 5.9%. Both of these figures, if confirmed, would mark their highest readings since 1982, showcasing the beast that central bankers must tame.
Investors and traders have been trying to get used to the prospects of a steeper ramp-up in policy tightening this year, hence the wild swings in various asset classes along the way. Markets remain exposed to the shifting sands in the outlook for US monetary policy until they can get a firmer grasp on the Fed’s path forward for the reduction in its balance sheet and interest rates hikes. Although positive surprises in the remaining US corporate earnings may offer some measure of relief over the immediate term, equity markets could still be roiled by the next major selloff in US Treasuries, with tech and growth stocks particularly at risk.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1420 as investors await US inflation
The EUR/USD pair spent Wednesday pivoting around the current price zone, lacking directional strength as market players get ready for another record in US CPI.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3550 following BOE's Pill's comments
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3600 earlier in the day as investors assess the latest comments from BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill, who said that the outlook for the bank rate was uncertain beyond the coming months.
Gold Price Forecast: Broad dollar’s weakness makes gold shine Premium
Gold is up for a fourth consecutive trading day, changing hands at fresh weekly highs above $1,834.00 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from the greenback softer tone, the latter triggered by retreating US government bond yields alongside persistent strength in equities markets.
Shiba Inu price enters new uptrend towards $0.00005
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
GBP/NZD on the edge of the cliff, levels to watch and the next trigger to move it Premium
Where is GBP/NZD heading? We have received a question about this cross, which had a significant rally through early February. At that point, it began trading in a limited range, and may now find its way down.