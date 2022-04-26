Following Gold, the uptrend formed in early December is also breaking in oil. Intraday on Monday, the WTI price lost more than 6%, recovering about half of the decline on some return of risk appetite in the last couple of hours of the New York session.
Nevertheless, as of Tuesday morning, sellers dominated the oil market. For the second time this month, the oil price is below the support line and under the 50-day moving average. At the beginning of April, the price returned to the upside.
A break of the upward trend will be confirmed in case of a break below $93.50, the area of the lows of March and the first half of April. On the side of the bears is the slowdown of economic growth in China, the threat of a fall in consumption due to the expanding lockdowns, and the risk that Beijing may also soon be closed.
If oil gets fixed under 93.50, like in the case of Gold before, we might see a relatively quick surrender of the bull speculators, which would take the price back to $82.50-85.0, the area of October peaks and the 200-day moving average.
Falling below $80 for the foreseeable future would represent a break in the uptrend originating from the area of pandemic lows. Such a scenario is possible in a sharp increase in turbulence in the financial markets, possibly due to a sharp tightening of monetary policy by the world’s biggest central banks, led by the Fed.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather and steadies above 0.7100
After four consecutive days of losses, the AUD/USD pair managed to find support and stabilized above 0.7100 to end the day flat, as risk appetite found some respite on Wednesday. Wall Street indexes recovered slightly after facing heavy losses on Tuesday.
EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500
Euro slumped and hit a fresh two-year low on Wednesday but managed to bounce modestly during the New York session as market sentiment improved slightly. However, the main bias remains bearish with the recovery likely to remain limited below 1.0700.
Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900
Gold extends its recent losses, trades at its lowest level since February. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at China's COVID situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.
Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing
Cardano price continues the downslide path as the bears have printed a bearish engulfing through a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls still involved are at high risk for a "sweep the lows" capitulation event.
BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.