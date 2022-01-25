Usually, the drop in inflation expectations would be enough to see oil to start losing value. The 5 and 10-year break even inflation charts have been showing declines due to expectations that the Fed will hike interest rates this year. Usually, oil would follow lower. However, low inventory levels, geopolitical troubles, and the EIA revising up demand expectations have all helped oil higher. Some analysts, like JP Morgan, are calling for oil to be at $100 per barrel. With this mixed picture, it is also helpful to note the decent seasonal pattern.
From January 25 to March 5 oil has gained 15 times in the last 22 years. The average return has been an impressive 5.41%. Last year saw gains of over 25%! Will oil follow its seasonal pattern higher this year again? Or will inflation expectations allow it to current lower?
Major Trade Risks: The main risk for oil’s outlook depends on inventory levels, OPEC+ policy decisions, geopolitical issues (Russia & Ukraine), and oil demand on any Covid developments.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
