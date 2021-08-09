A mixed day for stocks has nonetheless seen the FTSE 100 eke out some small gains, a more impressive achievement when weakness in oil majors is taken into account.

Markets are firmly into the dog days of August, as the limited range of today’s moves testifies. It is hardly surprising, with much of earnings season out of the way, and with US markets sitting on a very strong run higher over the past six months. Non-farm payrolls are out of the way too, and so we now find ourselves deep in the quiet period until the Jackson Hole meeting at the end of the month. While precious metals prices have rebounded today, oil remains under pressure, but while there might well be some Delta variant fears driving the move, the fact that equities have remained broadly calm points towards an odd disconnect; either equities are blithely ignoring a major worry, or oil prices are undergoing a self-contained selloff that is being driven chiefly by supply concerns.

Delta variant worries appear to be driving most of the losses in London, along with the drop in oil prices, as pressure develops on REITs like British Land and housebuilders like Persimmon find it a struggle to move higher. After a weak start to the Monday session however, it looks like the FTSE 100 is putting its best foot forward, rallying off the lows despite the drop for BP and Shell. Ultimately indices continue to lack direction, a state of affairs that may well prevail for the rest of the month, as August lives up to its reputation as a rather dull month for equities.