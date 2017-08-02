Oil Weakens (again)

Stocks once again finished mixed yesterday with the Dow and Nasdaq advancing but the broader mkt - S&P and the Russell falling as oil weakened again - Crude closed down another 1.6% to $52.17/barrel and this sent the S&P Energy ETF (XLE) down 1.4%......as this was the worst sector in the index.........Tech names rallied sending the Nasdaq to a record close and the Tech ETF-(XLK) higher by 0.14%.



We are in a dilemma! Investors are now asking - Ok - Earnings have been good, in fact better than expected and are showing 5.2% growth y/y vs. the expected 3.2% growth......So this leaves us all very optimistic - as long as the growth continues - can it continue? ...1Q of 2017 is supposed to show growth at 11% y/y - now many assume that this is very aggressive and expect that that estimate will come down over the next month - but are investors pricing in that very aggressive growth rate or action in DC or some combo of both? (Answer: BOTH).



How far do investors want to gamble on stocks when it is still unclear what TAX, REGULATION and FISCAL POLICIES are going to look like or when they are really going to be implemented? Have we allowed ourselves to get too excited about the outcome of the election?" The sense is that YES.....we priced in perfection and we now realize that perfection comes with a cost...so dial it back a bit....and let's see what happens....



GS sounding the ALARM bell.......



Our friends at Goldman are now warning that they are growing nervous about the Donald's behavior saying 'his intense focus on immigration and trade was not what investors had expected' when they voted for him - while they did expect that to be part of the platform....the implication here is that GS thinks that investors expected more in the way of regulation and tax reform to be the immediate focus - and I would agree with that....I for one expected to hear more about tax, fiscal and regulatory reforms up front.....reforms that will create new opportunities for Americans vs. reforms that only divide the nation.....



Now, they (GS) are warning that the Trump Rally is waning due to a widening gap between sentiment (what people expected) and mkt prices. GS now argues that Trump’s policies will do more to boost inflation than boost growth. - so does that suggest a return to the days of 'stagflation' reminiscent of the late 70's? For those of you who were not around during that time - it wasn't pretty at all. (Stagflation is persistent high inflation, high unemployment and lack of demand for products). Ok...so not so fast....I know what you are going to say....Unemployment is at near all time lows.....and to that I say - Is it really? Does the 9% Underemployment rate suggest a more inclusive view of the state of the economy and job mkt? Just askin.....



Investors - while excited about the future will probably have to get used to digesting a mix of continued low growth (unless we get real reform), rising inflation and tighter monetary policy in the months ahead.....because it now looks like Trump may have over promised and will be forced to under deliver if Congress has anything to say about it......The lines are drawn and it is now a bit clearer on who stands where on policy reforms.....and you can bet that the Democrats are going to make every step painful.... and that is what has caused the mkt come to a grinding halt.... volumes remain low, volatility is nonexistent as investors await......



US futures are flat right now....as the mkt continues to digest earnings, political uncertainties around the world and further weakness in crude oil prices - Crude oil is DOWN again this morning and a barrel of oil is now trading for $51.78. The EIA (Energy Information Administration) is due to report their weekly status report - expectations call for an increase of 2.5 mil barrels and this will only ADD pressure to the energy space as well as the broader mkt.....Again - it is not about lack of demand at all...it is oversupply and as OPEC cuts - the US and others fill the void..... there are NO real economic reports due out today...and NO FED speakers....



European mkts are a bit higher in afternoon trading...with earnings the focus..... Greece is back in the news....as they are fighting back against the IMF claims that their economic reforms are imploding....Talks surrounding the second review of its 86 bil Euro bailout plan have stalled lately due to significant differences between the IMF's projections and the EU's projections..... February 20th is the drop dead date.....for a deal to get done before the Dutch elections on March 15th.....any turnover there could make it harder for an agreement to be reached.....and then France is crawling right up their backside with elections in April....FTSE -0.05%, CAC 40 + 0.50%, DAX + 0.11%, EUROSTOXX + 0.23%, SPAIN +0.23% and ITALY -0.27%.



The Dollar is higher again this morning.....up 0.26 at 100.52....- remember - as the dollar gets stronger it will put pressure on commodities....(think oil) and that has implications for the broader mkts.



Gold is UP another $5 at $1241/oz....it has broken intermediate resistance and looks like it wants to test long term resistance at $1273/oz, Continued worries over Trump's next move and the geo-political landscape are causing this move.... More talk of European disruption in the weeks ahead will only further support a move to US treasuries and Gold - think SAFETY trade....



Sherry Braised Chicken w/Bell Peppers and Red Onion

This is a great dish and easy to make. – Great for a large crowd.



For this you need: a cast iron pot or oven proof frying pan – along with a cut up chicken - legs, thighs, breasts. S&P, fresh peeled garlic – crushed and chopped, 1 c of Dry Sherry, Red Pepper Flakes, Fresh Lemon Juice, ¼ lb of Chorizo – cut into pieces, Olive oil, 2 Medium Red Onions – peeled and sliced, Red & Green Bell Peppers – cored and seeded and cut into strips, Chicken Stock, Plum Tomatoes cut in half and 3 large Potatoes – cut in half and then cut in half again.



The night before you want to make this dish – rinse and pat dry the chicken pieces. Place in a large pan – season with S&P. In a large bowl – mix the garlic, sherry, lemon juice, and red pepper flakes. Pour this over the chicken – mix well to coat all of the pieces - cover and place in the fridge overnight.



Next day – remove from the fridge and allow to come up to room temp.



Preheat oven to 325 degrees.



In a large cast iron pot or frying pan – Add in a splash of olive oil and fry the chorizo until it is browned up. Maybe 5 mins. Remove the chorizo* with a slotted spoon and set aside on a plate. Do not remove the rendering. Turn the heat to high and sear the chicken pieces until nice and brown on all sides – should be 10 mins or so. Remove pieces and set aside on a plate. Do not remove the rendering.



Now – add the sliced onions and bell peppers and sauté until soft – maybe 8 mins or so….Next pour the leftover marinade in the pan and continue cooking for another 5 mins. Now add back the chicken and chorizo. Add in the plum tomatoes, potatoes and chicken stock – bring to a boil. Taste the sauce and adjust seasoning if necessary. Cover and place in the oven (directly in that oven proof pot). This should now braise for about 40 more mins. Serve this with a large mixed green salad.







Buon Appetito.