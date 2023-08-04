In February, Russia declared its plan to reduce oil production by 500kb/d in March due to the price caps imposed by the West on Russian oil and oil products. However, implementing this pledge was only partially done during the spring. Therefore, the announcement made by Russia in early July to further decrease oil exports by another 500kb/d in August was viewed with doubt by the oil markets. But recently, evidence and visible supply suggested Russia has been more compliant in July.
Crude prices increased by almost 3% after Deputy Prime Minister Novak of Russia said they would reduce oil exports by 300kb/d in September, which suggests a total cut of 0.8mb/d compared to February levels. Saudi Arabia also shared that they will continue their 1mb/d cut through September and may make it deeper and longer.
The amount by which Russia reduces its oil production as promised will significantly impact the size of deficits in the upcoming months and where prices will settle.
Assuming Russia reduces its output by an additional 500kb/d, we predict that Brent could shift slightly higher than our presumed OPEC sweet spot of Brent $90 per barrel, primarily if OPEC fulfils these pledges.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays bid around 1.0950 ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales, US NFP
EUR/USD clings to mild gains around 1.0960 as traders brace for the NFP Friday. The US Dollar stays on the back foot alongside the US Treasury bond yields following Thursday's mixed US data and ahead of the key jobs data. Eurozone Retail Sales coming up next.
GBP/USD defends 1.2700, US NFP in focus
GBP/USD holds a positive note above 1.2700, snapping a four-day losing streak in early Europe on Friday. Investors digest the dovish BoE outlook amid a modest pullback in the US Dollar, supporting the pair ahead of the critical US NFP release.
Gold remains on the defensive below the $1,940 area ahead of US NFP
The gold price oscillates around $1,935 heading into the early European session on Friday. Market participants await the US Nonfarm Payrolls figure due later in the American session.
COIN price rises 5% as Coinbase executives contemplate victory against SEC on Friday
COIN, the stock for Coinbase Global, has turned bullish after crucial support presented with the likelihood of cushioning the asset's fall.
US July payrolls expected to point to a slowdown in jobs growth
European markets underwent another negative session yesterday as this week’s sell off continued to gather momentum, with the DAX falling for the 4th day in a row, while the FTSE100 finished lower.