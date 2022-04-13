US equity investors jumped on an emotional roller-coaster following the release of the inflation data in the US yesterday, yet the core inflation, which filters out the impact of volatile food and energy prices, came in at lowest since September, giving some hope to investors that inflation may soon hit a high and start easing, hence get the Fed to move less hurriedly for raising the interest rates. Perhaps a wishful thinking that helped the US equities gap higher at the open, but couldn’t cement gains as all three major US indices ended the session in the negative.
Crude oil, which made a sharp U-turn and jumped above the $100pb level didn’t help.
US equity futures are in the positive at the time of recording, hinting at a minor rebound at today’s session, but the high energy prices, the pandemic and the war, combined with the Fed’s tied hands can’t do much to boost the investor mood. Only hope is earnings, but…
JP Morgan will announce its Q1 earnings today, and the CEO Dimon warned that the bank could lose about $1 billion on its Russia exposure. JP Morgan has been trading lower since last October despite the hawkish shift in Fed expectations. Worries that the economic slowdown could result in lower trading activity, and lower loan growth, and jeopardize the gains from higher interest margins weigh on the sector appetite.
US LNG stocks however continue outperform, and Citi analyst say that Apple could buy back $80-$90bn worth of stock & boost dividend by 5-10%.
