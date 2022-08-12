US equities could hardly consolidate gains they posted following the Wednesday’s softer-than-expected inflation data in the US, even as the producer price index printed the first monthly decline since April 2020.

The barrel of US crude rebounded to $94 as the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that the biggest US oil companies’ combined deficit is almost back to the historical lows, and that the soaring gas prices boosted the use of oil-power generation, and that the ‘substantial’ gas-to-oil switching is, in return, set to boost crude consumption for the rest of the year, even as demand growth from other parts of the economy slows.

Oil stocks gained along with the rebound in crude prices. But technology stocks and cryptocurrencies remain on a positive path as well, for now. Apple hit $170 yesterday, as Amazon is preparing to test its 200-DMA to the upside.

Elsewhere, gold remains under pressure, while Bitcoin tests $25K resistance- Ethereum’s final test before the Merge update was succesful, hinting that major cryptocurrencies could extend gains during the weekend.