Just when everyone thought it was safe to come out and dance to the end of high inflation, here we go again with another potential energy prices surge globally.

In this video, Chief Economist Clifford Bennett delves into the recent surge in the price of oil and its potential impact on the global economy. He explains the factors that are driving the rise in oil prices and how it could lead to another bout of high inflation.

Bennett also shares his insights on the actions that the Federal Reserve might take in response to this development, predicting continued aggressive hiking of interest rates. As someone with decades of experience in the financial industry, his analysis is well-informed and thought-provoking.

If you're interested in learning more about the economics of oil prices and their potential impact on the global economy, this video is a must-watch.