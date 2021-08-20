Brent crude fell to $66, at one point yesterday falling below $65, the area of the May lows, bringing the decline since the start of August to $10 or 13%.
This week oil prices have fallen below last month’s local bottom, forming a sequence of declining highs and lows.
On more than one occasion in the history of crude oil, the price dynamics in the first and second half of the year have contrasted sharply: the strong rally of the first months of the year gave way to a persistent sell-off since July-September. This was the case in 2005-2008, in 2014-2015, and 2018. The same pattern seems to be repeating in 2021.
From a macroeconomic perspective, the situation is now like 2014, as in both cases, the Fed was on the verge of tapering. However, the critical difference is that back then, oil was already sideways for several years, against the rapid growth in our case.
At the same time, it is hardly worth betting on a long-term bear market for oil as the economy and, thus, consumption continues to expand. The chronic shortage of oil in recent months, together with ultra-soft monetary policy in developed markets, has pushed the price of oil up and now is the time to take away some overheating. But no more than that.
We are now seeing the start of the Dollar’s strength on expectations of an imminent Fed’s tapering. Policy changes often trigger this kind of market cooling, although one should bear in mind that fewer stimulus is not an economic crisis. Hence, volatility promises to remain limited and short-lived.
From a tech analysis perspective, the corrections nearest target is at $63 per barrel Brent. The 200-day MA and the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from April 2020-July 2021 are near this price.
But probably the bears will stop there. A return to $55 before the end of the year is more likely. That is at the same time 61.8% of the recovery rally, the price level at the beginning of this year, and the centre of the most important pivot range of the last seven years ($53-57).
If such an adjustment in oil prices does not entail a new tightening of production quotas, it will contain inflationary pressures and allow the global economy to regain its acceleration. If so, the upward trend in oil prices will return as early as next year, and we will not see a repeat of the heavy bear market of 2008 or 2014.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off the lows as the dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is trading below 1.17 but off the lows. The dollar is taking a break from its gains led by fears of tapering from the Federal Reserve and rising COVID-19 cases. German PPI beat estimates with 1.9% MoM.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.36 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.36, under pressure after the UK reported a plunge of 2.5% in Retail Sales, far worse than expected. The dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows. Speculation about Fed tapering continues.
Gold: Bullish flag pattern in the making
Gold edged lower on Thursday and slipped to three-day lows, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling. The US dollar shot to over nine-month tops in reaction to Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes. COVID-19 jitters, the risk-off environment helped limit losses for the safe-haven metal.
Coinbase to add $500 million in crypto including Ether, DeFi tokens on balance sheet
Coinbase has gotten the green light to invest $500 million in leading cryptocurrencies to its balance sheet. The firm aims to be the first publicly traded company to hold Ether, DeFi tokens, and various digital assets.
When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so
The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?