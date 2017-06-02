Oil: The EIA said that US production might be up 110/- b/d this year

Marginally up last week but creeping in the right direction aided by the Iranians doing a missile test that was probably ill advised for such a peace loving nation…The Donald responded as you might expect but he cannot do much about the international sanctions, yet. The EIA said that US production might be up 110/- b/d this year, hardly the terror scenario that the oil bears are preaching. Having said that, the Baker Hughes rig count showed an increase of 17 units overall to 729, oil was up 17 to 583 units and the jobs data showed a growing if not booming economy.

