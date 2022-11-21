Equities are weak again on a combination of China worries and Fed talk, while OPEC has succeeded in talking down oil prices.

Stocks slip back again

“Monday’s trading has seen weakness around the globe, as stocks struggle with the rise in Covid cases in China and further hawkish comments from the Fed. The former threaten the return of strict anti-Covid measures that would cast doubt on any Chinese economic resurgence in the near-term, while the latter is a reminder that, no matter what markets think, the Fed is of the opinion that more strong medicine needs to be applied to the US economy.”

Oil prices slump once more

“Sharp daily falls in oil are becoming a regular occurrence, and the news that OPEC is now considering production increases has prompted oil to lurch down once more. Both WTI and Brent are testing their September lows, with a yawning gulf below should losses continue. At least this might help ease inflation pressures, but given how entrenched inflation is becoming we might be too far gone for that.