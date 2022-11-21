Equities are weak again on a combination of China worries and Fed talk, while OPEC has succeeded in talking down oil prices.
Stocks slip back again
“Monday’s trading has seen weakness around the globe, as stocks struggle with the rise in Covid cases in China and further hawkish comments from the Fed. The former threaten the return of strict anti-Covid measures that would cast doubt on any Chinese economic resurgence in the near-term, while the latter is a reminder that, no matter what markets think, the Fed is of the opinion that more strong medicine needs to be applied to the US economy.”
Oil prices slump once more
“Sharp daily falls in oil are becoming a regular occurrence, and the news that OPEC is now considering production increases has prompted oil to lurch down once more. Both WTI and Brent are testing their September lows, with a yawning gulf below should losses continue. At least this might help ease inflation pressures, but given how entrenched inflation is becoming we might be too far gone for that.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
