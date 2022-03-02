In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
DAX crashed major support and makes the new mid-term lows.
American indices are behaving slightly better as the SP500 and Nasdaq are still defending the major supports.
EURUSD drops making new long-term lows. The pair is probably in a free fall to the support around 1.09
NZDUSD is in a better position. Here, the price came back above the 38,2% Fibonacci, confirming the false bearish breakout and creating a mid-term buy signal
Gold broke the crucial horizontal resistance on the 1910 USD/oz and is now aiming at the horizontal resistance on the 1960 USD/oz. The buy signal is on.
The commodity with the strongest buy signal is not the safe-haven gold but oil. Brent is currently trading at 112 USD/bbl. Entering with a long position right now is a bit risky though as the price seems a bit stretched, which makes it prone to rapid corrections.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
