Oil prices are on a tear after OPEC+ talks collapsed on Monday without any agreement. After days of tense discussions and plenty of infighting between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the group failed to agree to ease output curbs, instead of abandoning the meeting.

The immediate consequence of the breakdown in talks is that the oil supply increase the market was expecting won't be happening. The additional 500,000 to one million barrels a day increase in production expected won’t be materializing for now. Given the oil market is so tight, prices are unsurprisingly on the rise.

According to OPEC, the demand outlook remains strong as economies reopen, with demand expected to pick up by around five million barrels a day in the second half of the year. Inventories have been draining for the past six weeks. Given the strong demand and limited supply, this is unlikely to change, highlighting the need for additional supply.

Both benchmarks trade fresh two-and-a-half-year highs and have the potential to continue rising. The race to USD80 is expected to be faster than initially expected, and USD100 per barrel doesn't look so farfetched amid infighting in the OPEC+ group.

FX – Aussie dollar rallies, euro takes a hit

The Aussie dollar is surging higher after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates on hold at 0.1%, as expected, but fired the gun on reining in its QE program. The central bank announced it would reduce QE purchases by AUD5 million per week. Unsurprisingly, the move to tighten policy was met with a cheer from investors, and the Aussie dollar rallied hard, building on already strong gains so far this month. Despite today's move, the RBA outlook remains dovish, with no rate rise expected until 2024.

At the other end of the spectrum, the euro was trading under pressure, weighed down by disappointing data from Germany. German factory orders unexpectedly tumbled in May as supply bottlenecks continue to hamper the sector. Meanwhile, ZEW economic sentiment in Germany, Europe's largest economy, declined by more than forecast. Economic sentiment dropped to 63.3 in July, well down from 79.8 in June and significantly lower than the 75.4 forecasts.

The EUR/USD continues to struggle below 1.1850 amid a growing divergence in outlook and, more precisely, the central bank monetary policy outlook for the two regions.

European indices under pressure as oil prices hit 2.5-year high, German factory orders dive

However, surging oil prices are not good news for the global economic recovery. European bourses are trading under pressure as rising oil prices hit sentiment. The markets are already nervous about rising inflationary pressures. Surging oil prices will only add to these concerns.

The surge in prices is good news for the oil sector, however. The FTSE is outperforming its European peers as heavyweight oil majors lend their support.

Covid headlines are also underpinning the UK index. Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined plans to end the final Covid restrictions in two weeks, boosting sentiment, even though new daily Covid cases toped 24,000. The more domestically-focused FTSE250 hit an all-time high in the previous session on reopening optimism. Travel stocks are in favor after Germany announced it will allow entry to fully-vaccinated British tourists without quarantine. British Airways owner AIG topped the FTSE leader board.

The Dax is a notable underperformer as data reveals mounting supply problems in German factories. German factory orders unexpectedly fell -3.7% MoM in May, down from -0.2% in April and well below expectations of a 5% rebound. The unexpected decline in factory orders marks the steepest since the first lockdown and highlights the uneven nature of the global economic recovery as supply-chain issues persist.

Looking ahead, the US is pointing to a mixed start as traders come back to their desks after the extended Fourth of July break. Attention will be firmly on ISM non-manufacturing PMI data, which is expected to show slight easing inactivity. That said, the employment sub-component is expected to reveal another firm rise in headcount.

Gold retakes USD1800

Gold is extending gains and has managed to clear the key psychological level, hitting a three-week high. The softer tone surrounding the US dollar combined with weakness in the equity markets is boosting the precious metal to levels last seen in mid-June.

Attention will now swing firmly to tomorrow's FOMC minutes for further clues over the timing of the Fed's next move. Friday's US non-farm payroll data appeared to ease expectations of an earlier move by the US central bank. The question remains, will the minutes to the latest Fed meeting quickly reverse that thinking?