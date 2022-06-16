AUD/USD bounces off major support

The Australian dollar recoups losses after better-than-expected job data. The pair has given up most of its gains from the May rally which suggests that risk appetite remains feeble. However, the short-term price action saw strong bids near its two-year low at 0.6850, a critical demand zone on the daily chart, the RSI’s repeatedly oversold situation has triggered a ‘buy-the-dip’ behaviour. A close above 0.6970 has prompted sellers to cover and alleviate the pressure. 0.7100 is the next hurdle as the recovery gains momentum.

NZD/USD attempts to rebound

The New Zealand dollar bounces higher as risk appetite makes a timid return. A fall below the daily support at 0.6220 has invalidated the recent rebound and put the kiwi back into the bearish spiral. The RSI’s oversold condition led to profit-taking, temporarily driving up the exchange rate. However, a rally above 0.6290, a support-turned-resistance may have given the bulls a fighting chance. Short squeezing could trigger a rally towards 0.6430. 0.6210 is a fresh support and its breach would send the pair to 0.6150.

US oil seeks support

WTI crude falls over concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth. The price has met stiff selling pressure in the supply zone around 123.00. A break below the base of the recent rebound at 117.50 shows weakness in the rally and has prompted the bulls to take some chips off the table. Then a breach below 115.50 which sits over the 30-day moving average forced more leveraged positions to close out. 112.00 is the support to keep the price action afloat. Only a bounce above 119.50 may put the rally back on track.