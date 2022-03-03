- Summary of main highlights (00:00).
- Russia claims to have captured the port city of Kherson (00:38).
- Ukraine to take part in the second round of talks today (1:13).
- Antony Blinken will travel to Eastern Europe today (2:06).
- U.S. postpones missile test (2:25).
- Russia rating cut to junk by Moody's and Fitch (3:48).
- Russian stocks down 98% in just two weeks (4:23).
- Oil rises to the highest level since 2008 (5:42).
- Wheat prices are now at a 14 year high (7:17).
- Aluminum notched a fresh record high (8:48).
- Is stagflation coming? (9:27).
- Fed's Powell backs a 25bps rate hike (9:56).
- Will surging energy prices result in a recession? (11:13).
- China reopening stocks jump overnight on policy change (12:16).
- Calendar events on the docket today ECB mins, US ISM PMI (13:08).
