- Summary of main highlights (00:00).

- Russia claims to have captured the port city of Kherson (00:38).

- Ukraine to take part in the second round of talks today (1:13).

- Antony Blinken will travel to Eastern Europe today (2:06).

- U.S. postpones missile test (2:25).

- Russia rating cut to junk by Moody's and Fitch (3:48).

- Russian stocks down 98% in just two weeks (4:23).

- Oil rises to the highest level since 2008 (5:42).

- Wheat prices are now at a 14 year high (7:17).

- Aluminum notched a fresh record high (8:48).

- Is stagflation coming? (9:27).

- Fed's Powell backs a 25bps rate hike (9:56).

- Will surging energy prices result in a recession? (11:13).

- China reopening stocks jump overnight on policy change (12:16).

- Calendar events on the docket today ECB mins, US ISM PMI (13:08).