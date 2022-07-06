Brent crude is losing more than 10% in just over a day to $100, repeating the lows of early May and raising the question of breaking the uptrend since last December.

In our view, the trend break occurred when the price moved below the 50-day moving average and was confirmed yesterday after a failed attempt to return above it.

Additionally, the latest downside momentum sent the price below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the mentioned rally, an important indication that we see more than a corrective pullback.

Apart from technical factors, there are also enough fundamental reasons for market participants to tune in for a decline in the price.

For example, the impetus for the last rally late last year reported that the more contagious COVID-19 strain was not causing an increase in hospitalizations and countries continued to lift coronavirus restrictions. But Europe is now facing a significant surge, gradually reinstating some restrictions.

The other factor - demand growing faster than supply recovery - is also running out of steam amid signs of falling consumption and slowing growth.

History is also on the side of the bears. The most significant reversals in oil over the last decade and a half have occurred precisely in the middle of the year, with the most notable examples in 2008 and 2014. This is also what we are seeing now.