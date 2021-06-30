Crude oil sentiment held steady on Tuesday, although there were concerns surrounding the risk that coronavirus developments would hamper global demand.

Markets are expecting that OPEC will announce higher output quotas at Thursday’s meeting, but expected underlying restraint would continue.

WTI dipped to lows near $72.0 p/b before a strong recovery to $73.50 and consolidation around $73.0 p/b.

API data recorded an inventory draw of 8.2mn barrels, although with a build in gasoline stocks.

WTI strengthened to $73.50 p/b on Wednesday with Brent around $74.65 p/b. Precious metals were hampered by a firm US dollar on Tuesday and posted sharp losses during the New York session even though US yields held steady.

Gold retreated to near $1,750 per ounce before a recovery to $1,765.