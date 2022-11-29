In today’s technical piece we bring you Oil, which yesterday made the new long-term lows but today, the price is very close to a major buy signal. It may seem weird but let me explain to you how we came to this conclusion.
Yesterday’s drop on WTI managed to break through the lows from September and November and came close to establishing new yearly lows, which were originally set in January. Luckily for the buyers, the help came from Asia where some interesting rumors appeared. Rumors about a possible ending of the zero Covid policy. This of course is positive information for Oil as China is the second largest Oil consumer in the world and zero Covid policy is seriously wounding the demand for this commodity there.
Oil reversed, creating a false bearish breakout (orange). Today, the price is surging further, breaking the November down trendline (red), which is another positive factor helping to improve sentiment here. When the buyers will manage to close the day above that down trendline, a proper buy signal will be created. In case the price will close a day below it, negative sentiment will persist. In my opinion, the first scenario is currently slightly more probable.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers on Powell's dovish words
EUR/USD trimmed intraday losses and trades around 1.0340 as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a dovish message. Slower pace of monetary policy tightening could start as soon as next December. Further evidence of easing inflation still needed
GBP/USD retreats to 1.1900 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined toward 1.1900 after having climbed above 1.2000 earlier in the day. Wall Street's main indexes are trading mixed after the opening bell and the US Dollar benefits from the cautious mood ahead of Powell's speech.
Gold holding ground around $1,750 as Powell looms
XAU/USD holds on to modest intraday gains after hitting a fresh weekly high. Investors await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's words to move more aggressively. Mixed US data showed better-than-anticipated growth but tepid employment performance.
ECB director calls for Bitcoin ban, says BTC is not suitable for payments or investments
European Central Bank's head stated Bitcoin should not be legalized. The bank’s director general Ulrich Bindseil states that regulation of cryptocurrencies is not equivalent to legalization.
S&P 500 (SPX) waits for Powell as ADP helps doves and GDP helps hawks
Equities snoozed across the finish line on Tuesday with little catalyst. The Dow closed completely flat almost to the tick. The NASDAQ was lower by 0.7%, and the S&P 500 was also barely changed.