Oil recoups some losses
On Friday, oil prices fell to earth, reflecting the general market retreat that swept asset classes as the week ended. Brent crude fell 3.90% to USD64.40 a barrel, and WTI fell 3.05% to USD61.95 a barrel. In Asia today, the news that Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine has received FDA approval has lifted recovery sentiment in the commodity and energy space, raising prices. Brent crude rose by 1.50% to USD65.35 barrel, and WTI is climbing by 1.40% to USD62.40.
The rapid rebound reflects the tight physical market and the backwardation of the prompt and longer-dated futures curves. Asian buyers have eagerly sought the dip in prices today, with the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee meeting on Thursday and Friday looming as oil’s key event for the week. At this stage, I expect a slight reduction in production cut targets to assuage the Russians and Iraqi’s, but OPEC+ is likely to remain content to kept Brent prices around USD65.00 a barrel.
That should ensure that oil prices remain supported on any dips this week, whatever the noise is emanating from other financial asset classes. Brent crude has support at USD64.40 and USD62.50 a barrel, with resistance at USD67.50 a barrel. WTI has support at USD61.00 and USD58.75 a barrel, with resistance at USD63.80 a barrel.
Gold has broken strategic support
Friday’s market rout saw gold prices collapse by 2.05% to USD1734.00 an ounce, with the yellow metal trading as low as USD1720.00 an ounce intra-day. Gold has now broken its strategic support at its 50.00% Fibonacci at USD1760.00 an ounce.
The vaccine-driven risk rally has lifted prices today, gold rising 0.85% to USD1749.00 an ounce, but it remains below the critical USD1760.00 pivot point. Gold remains acutely vulnerable to further deeper losses and needs to record a daily close above USD1760.00 today to alleviate those fears.
Otherwise, this appears to be a rally to sell into, which initially targets the overnight low at USD1720.00, followed by the 61.80% March to August Fibonacci at USD1680.00 an ounce. Failure heralds further losses to the USD1600.00 region.
Foreign exchange (forex) trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The risk grows as the leverage is higher.
investment objectives, risk appetite and the trader’ level of experience should be carefully weighed before entering the forex market. There is always a possibility of losing some or all of your initial investment / deposit, so you should not invest money which is which it can’t afford to lose. The high risk that is involved with currency trading must be known to you. Please ask for advice from an independent financial advisor before entering this market.
Any comments made on Forex Crunch or on other sites that have received permission to republish the content originating on Forex Crunch reflect the opinions of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinions of any of Forex Crunch’s authorized authors. Forex Crunch has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: Omissions and errors may occur.
Any news, analysis, opinion, price quote or any other information contained on Forex Crunch and permitted re-published content should be taken as general market commentary. This is by no means investment advice. Forex Crunch will not accept liability for any damage, loss, including without limitation to, any profit loss, which may either arise directly or indirectly from use of such information.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.2050 amid dollar strength, ahead of US PMI
EUR/USD is pressured around 1.2050 as returns on US debt advance, supporting the dollar. German states have reported mixed CPI reads for February. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the ECB's weekly bond purchases are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 as US yields resume their rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950 but off the highs. US bond yields have resumed their gains, boosting the dollar. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and stimulus news are awaited. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI for February was revised up to 55.1 points.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
DOGE price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. It has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
XAU/USD clings to recovery gains above $1750 level, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction and recovered a part of Friday’s slump to multi-month lows. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and extended some support to the commodity. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction just below 91.00 ahead of ISM
The greenback meets strong resistance in the vicinity of the 91.00 neighbourhood when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) at the beginning of the week.