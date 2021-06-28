Early in the last week of June, Brent continues rising. On Monday, the asset is trading at $76.10 and may easily go higher. There are at least two drivers for this.
The first driver is an unbridled enthusiasm of investors, who believe in extremely active global demand for energies as the world’s economies continue recovering. It is indeed the case but there won’t be a V-shaped growth – every country is fighting the pandemic in its own rhythm, which depends on a lot of factors, that’s why the demand for energies may grow inconsistently.
The second factor that supports bulls lies in a possible supply shortage, which may be 2.5-3 million barrels per day. In this case, it’s quite clear why oil has been rising for five weeks in a row.
In this light, it will be very interesting to follow the July meeting of OPEC+, where they may once again discuss possible expansions of the oil extraction.
In the H4 chart, after breaking 74.45 to the upside, Brent is still forming the ascending wave and may soon reach 76.35. Later, the market may correct to test 74.45 from above and then resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 78.00. From the technical point of view, this scenario is confirmed by MACD Oscillator: its signal line is moving below 0 and may re-enter the histogram area, thus confirming a further uptrend on the price chart.
As we can see in the H1 chart, after rebounding from 74.45, Brent continues trading upwards and forming the third ascending structure towards 76.53. After that, the instrument may correct to return to 74.45 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 77.50. From the technical point of view, this idea is confirmed by the Stochastic Oscillator: after returning to 20, its signal line is expected to rebound and resume growing to break 50. Later, the indicator may continue moving towards 80.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 as dollar resumes advance
The greenback is the strongest across the FX board, helped by rising US government bond yields. EUR hurt by ECB’s Holzmann comments, hinting at no rush to taper. Weak inflation in the Union puts no pressure on policymakers.
GBP/USD back below 1.3900 and bearish
GBP/USD retreated to the 1.3880 price zone amid resurgent demand for the greenback. Pound hurt by fundamental jitters related to the coronavirus delta variant and Brexit tensions.
Gold: XAU/USD remains on track to test May lows at $1766
Gold is retracing the Asian rebound despite weaker DXY, yields. Fed’s anxiety over inflation fears and next policy move keep investors on the edge.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.