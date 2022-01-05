Oil prices secured net gains on Tuesday with further support from expectations that demand would recover strongly later in 2022.

Reports indicated that OPEC+ will stick to its planned output increase of 400,000 BPD in February. This was in line with market expectations but helped underpin sentiment.

Markets were still wary over potential geopolitical tensions and Libyan output will be lower in the short term.

Overall, WTI posted net gains to just above $77.0 p/b.

API data recorded a crude inventory draw of 6.4mn barrels, compared with consensus forecasts of around 3.0mn, although gasoline stocks increased sharply.

WTI was little changed just above $77.0 p/b on Wednesday with Brent just above $80.0 p/b.