While everyone in the oil complex sees upside risks to Chinese growth and the consumption recovery supporting higher oil prices, today's rally is moving beyond the China border as lower inflation impulses encourage a soft landing as the Fed is more likely to pause.
And it also creates a better-behaved rates market with favourable spillovers to speculative risk-taking as the return of absentee liquidity is a welcome relief to the oil community. You can sense that traders are moving away from risk management to an alpha-generating regime, especially on the paths of least resistance.
Oil was getting held back in Asia by weak China export data. But the silver lining is that exports are stabilizing. Despite the 6-month streak of contraction, the pace decelerated markedly, and the outcome exceeded the consensus.
The war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia continue to expose supply vulnerabilities, which should continue to underpin markets as demand in China and Europe begins to recover. But with the broader market daring to dream of a global cyclical upturn, we may be faced with low inventories, inelastic supply, and much higher oil prices sooner than expected.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.0800 during the European trading hours on Friday. The cautious market mood ahead of the UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar find demand and weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.2200 heading into the American session on Friday. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the US Dollar erase some of Thursday's losses and causing the pair to push lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-month highs, holds near $1,900
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped toward $1,900 after having touched a multi-month high of $1,909 earlier in the day. The modest rebound in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield makes it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Peter Schiff urges Bitcoin holders to sell BTC above $19,000
Peter Schiff, a Gold proponent and financial commentator, has urged Bitcoin holders to sell the asset when BTC price reaches above $19,000, as it has done following the release of softer US CPI data on Thursday, January 12.
Attention shifts to US bank earnings
US inflation came in line with expectations. The kneejerk market reaction to the data was surprisingly negative, but the major US stock indices extended rally, while the US dollar dropped sharply.