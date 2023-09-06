Released yesterday, the European services PMI data came in softer than expected in all major euro area locations. The data showed that services sector in Italy and Spain slipped into the contraction zone in August - a month of big summer holidays where people flock to Italian and Spanish cities and beaches. The soft PMI data fueled the European Central Bank (ECB) doves and pushed the EURUSD under a bus yesterday; the pair fell to the lowest levels since the beginning of June and flirted with the 1.07 support on idea that the ECB can’t raise interest rates next week when the economic picture is souring at speed. But I believe that it can – look at the energy prices!
Brent crude rallied past the $90pb yesterday, as US crude advanced above the $88pb mark as Saudi Arabia and Russia announce that they prolong their supply cuts. Saudi Arabia will continue reducing its own unilateral supply by 1mbpd to the end of the year, while Russia will be cutting 300’000 bpd.
Interestingly, higher oil prices don’t seem to bother some Federal Reserve (Fed) members. Christopher Waller said at a CNBC interview yesterday that last week was a ‘hell of a good week of data’ which will allow the Fed ‘to proceed carefully’ with its next decisions. ‘We can just sit there, wait for the data, and see if things continue’ he said. They could also pray while waiting for the data, as higher energy prices won’t necessarily be less problematic for the Fed.
