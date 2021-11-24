- Summary of main headlines in play (00:00).

- Overview of how markets are trading at the EU open (1:55).

- Crude oil rises as the release of oil was less than expected (2:52).

- Why the Turkish Lira in freefall (7:42).

- RBNZ lifts rates overnight but the Kiwi Dollar weakens (9:26).

- Elon Musk sells another $1.05bln in shares (11:24).

- Lots of US data out today, US PCE, GDP, FOMC minutes(14:04).