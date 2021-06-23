Stock markets are struggling to make headway this afternoon, but another drop in crude inventories has boosted oil.

The rebound in risk appetite continues to fizzle out, with equity indices mostly unimpressed by the ongoing high PMI readings that signal a continued economic rebound. Good data is still perhaps to be viewed as bad news, since it pushes central banks towards gradually tightening policy, while the swings and roundabouts of Fed pronouncements over the past week have left markets dazed and confused. While the Dow continues to lag, the S&P 500 sits close to a record high, but without the momentum to carry it much higher, while European markets have seen more marked losses that have put Monday’s gains at risk of being given back entirely.

At least oil can still be relied on, as yet another drop in US crude stockpiles pushes Brent and WTI to new multi-year highs. Predictions of the demise of oil, and of oil demand, have been wildly premature, and rebounding economies seemingly cannot get enough of the commodity. This should continue to provide a foundation for further crude oil gains this year, although a correction of some sort is wildly overdue.