Oil prices were able to post net gains during Tuesday despite fragile risk conditions [Video]

Commodity currencies rallied as equities pared losses with Canadian dollar support ahead of the Bank of Canada statement.
Oil prices were able to post net gains during Tuesday despite fragile risk conditions. There were further concerns over geopolitical risks and the potential for further attacks on infrastructure in the UAE.
WTI posted net gains to around $85.30 p/b as equities pared losses.
API data recorded an inventory draw of 0.9mn barrels which was close to expectations. WTI edged higher to $85.50 p/b on Wednesday with Brent around $87.20 p/b.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1300, with eyes on Fed
EUR/USD is battling 1.1300 as traders brace for the Fed’s verdict, following a two-day downtrend. The US dollar licks wounds alongside the Treasury yields amid a typical pre-Fed cautious market. ECB’s Lane dismissed concerns over Omicron-linked challenges to inflation.
GBP/USD eases to 1.3500 amid Brexit concerns, ahead of Fed
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3500, as the US dollar holds lower ground amid weaker yields. Concerns over Brexit and UK politics could cap the upside in the pound. Traders remain in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed decision.
Gold on the defensive below $1,850, focus remains on FOMC
A combination of factors dragged gold away from over two-month high touched on Tuesday. A recovery in the risk sentiment, Fed rate hike bets acted as a headwind for the commodity.
Dogecoin short squeeze will launch DOGE to $0.25
Dogecoin price has been on a wild ride over the past few weeks. After gaining more than 50% between January 11 and January 15, DOGE dropped a further 44% to print new nine-month lows.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision Preview: No surprises for a 25bps rate hike Premium
BOC to keep the overnight rate steady at 0.25% at its first policy meeting of 2022. A surprise 25-bps rate hike cannot be ruled out amid hotter Canadian inflation, labor market.