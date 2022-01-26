Oil prices were able to post net gains during Tuesday despite fragile risk conditions [Video]

Commodity currencies rallied as equities pared losses with Canadian dollar support ahead of the Bank of Canada statement.

Oil prices were able to post net gains during Tuesday despite fragile risk conditions. There were further concerns over geopolitical risks and the potential for further attacks on infrastructure in the UAE.

WTI posted net gains to around $85.30 p/b as equities pared losses.

API data recorded an inventory draw of 0.9mn barrels which was close to expectations. WTI edged higher to $85.50 p/b on Wednesday with Brent around $87.20 p/b.