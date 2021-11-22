Oil
Oil prices have fallen in recent days due to concerns about dropping demand as a result of mounting coronavirus infections in Europe, which has prompted governments to tighten restrictions and institute lockdowns. Concerns about falling demand come at a time when key oil producers are preparing to ramp up supply.
Investors should recognise that the fundamental cause for the rise in oil prices has been the restart of oil demand, which has been driven by an improved COVID-19 scenario owing to advances in treatment options and broad vaccination programmes. As a result, any threat to demand would certainly destabilise markets and drive down oil prices. If the newly reported coronavirus cases spread outside Austria, the oil market may see an overstock, causing prices to fall.
While demand is under pressure, nations such as the United States and China are working hard to increase output by contemplating tapping strategic reserves and expanding capacity. As a result, both dropping demand and growing supply may result in reduced pricing.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
