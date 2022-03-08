Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0930 on Ukraine nod to Russia
The EUR/USD pair is up to trade around 1.0930 after a news agency reported Ukraine will no longer insist on NATO membership. Wall Street shrug off the negative tone and trades in the green.
XAUUSD retains gains near record high of $2,075.64 a troy ounce
Gold Price consolidates at around the $2,060 level as US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have announced sanctions on Russia amid its latest invasion of Ukraine.
GBP/USD under pressure, challenging the 1.3100 level
GBP/USD came under renewed selling pressure after the UK and the US government announced more sanctions on Russia. Both countries presented plans to completely ban crude oil and gas imports from Moscow, either immediately or before the year-end.
ADA collapse to $0.35 likely
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
High volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine war implies lowering leverage. Trading with the trend has never been more relevant than now. Being aware of a potential reversal is also critical.