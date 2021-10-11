The USDINR pair made a gap-up opening at 75.13 levels and traded in the range of 75.06-75.39 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed at 75.35 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 75.1283. The Indian rupee moved at its lowest level in over six months intraday today because foreign banks persistently purchased dollars on behalf of oil marketing companies noting elevated Brent crude oil prices. The Indian currency fell to its lowest level since Apr 22. A UK-based bank and a US-based bank were among the major buyers of dollars today.
The dollar also remained elevated as investors expect the US Federal Reserve to begin tapering its massive asset purchases from November, which further dampened sentiment for the Indian rupee. The yield on the US Treasury notes also rose, which further weighed on the Indian currency. Meanwhile, a rise in domestic equity indices provided some support to the Indian rupee.
Most Asian currencies were up against the US dollar after gains in regional equity markets in early trade today spurred appetite for riskier assets. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact period dollar/rupee contract dropped to 4.43% as against 4.46% of the previous close. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark 06.10 GS 2031 closed the day at 6.344% levels. Oil prices rose, extending multiweek gains as an energy crisis gripping major economies shows no sign of easing amid a pick up in economic activity and restrained supplies from major producers.
